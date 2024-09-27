Welcome to El Gordo Pizza and Tacos
We have delicious Mexican food and Pizza!
Learn more about El Gordo Pizza and Pasta
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Mouthwatering Breakfasts
Satisfying Sandwiches & Vienna Hot Dogs
Seasoned Mexican Food
We have a variety of different foods!
Scottsdale's best, is ready make something delicious for you!
Dine In•
Takeout•
Catering
Learn more about El Gordo Pizza and Pasta
Amazing salads.
Our salads are made fresh! Give one a try today, you can choose to try our Ceasar Salad, Greek salad, Big Antipasto or the traditional Garden Salad.
Order online or over the phone. We look forward to proving you with a good experience!
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.