Welcome to El Gordo Pizza and Tacos

We have delicious Mexican food and Pizza!

View Menu

Learn more about El Gordo Pizza and Pasta

  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours
Image

We have a variety of different foods!

Scottsdale's best, is ready make something delicious for you!

View Menu

Dine In

Takeout

Catering

A restaurant chef preparing a dish
1 / 2
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image

Learn more about El Gordo Pizza and Pasta

  • Image

    Amazing salads.

    Our salads are made fresh! Give one a try today, you can choose to try our Ceasar Salad, Greek salad, Big Antipasto or the traditional Garden Salad.

  • Image

    Order online or over the phone. We look forward to proving you with a good experience!

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

A restaurant chef preparing a dish
Image

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

View Menu